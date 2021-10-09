Arrow Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arrow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 3.6% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,157. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a PE ratio of -102.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average of $258.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

