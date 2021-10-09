ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ASGN opened at $123.35 on Friday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

