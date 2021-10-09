ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €686.33 ($807.45).

