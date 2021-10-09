Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $141.55 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

