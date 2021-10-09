Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

