Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of ASB opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
