Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $390.74 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

