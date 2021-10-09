Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 581.40 ($7.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,713,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,716. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 605.67.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

