AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. 606,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

