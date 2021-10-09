AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.