Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Avalara were worth $82,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $165.27. 584,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,939. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.03.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,474,833 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.