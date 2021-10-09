Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 570,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

