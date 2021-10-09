Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 570,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AVY stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $228.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.