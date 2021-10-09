Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

