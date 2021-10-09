Axa S.A. Acquires 187,375 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,375 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $39,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.