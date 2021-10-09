Axa S.A. Acquires 27,595 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Axa S.A. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.20. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

