Axa S.A. Acquires 435,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $49,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

