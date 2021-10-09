Axa S.A. Has $53.48 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.38% of Ambarella worth $53,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $154.14 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $169.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

