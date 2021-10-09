Axa S.A. Sells 78,046 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,046 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.