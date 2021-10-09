Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.