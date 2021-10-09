Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Repligen stock traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 404,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.44. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

