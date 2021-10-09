Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. 101,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.