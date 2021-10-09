Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 23,606 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,057,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.64. 123,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

