Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE AX opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

