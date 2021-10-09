Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,860 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6,667.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $97.35 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.