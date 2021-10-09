Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

