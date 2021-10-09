Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

