Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $296.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.70 and its 200-day moving average is $296.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.