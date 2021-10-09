Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

