B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

