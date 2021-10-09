Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 14,600 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,563 shares of company stock worth $22,750,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

