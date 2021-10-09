Bailard Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capstar Financial worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

