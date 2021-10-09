Bailard Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

