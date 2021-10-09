Bailard Inc. Sells 6,346 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $516,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

