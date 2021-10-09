Bailard Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

