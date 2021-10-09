Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $403,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCC opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

