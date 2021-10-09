Bamco Inc. NY Has $95.35 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,313 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.97% of Afya worth $95,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of Afya stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.