Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 309 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.51% of Fair Isaac worth $73,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

