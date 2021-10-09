Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 2,457,796 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,457,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

