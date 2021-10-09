Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Yandex were worth $64,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 782,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,663. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.