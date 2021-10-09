Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 500 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

HLT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.51. 1,653,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $143.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

