Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 93,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

