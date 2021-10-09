Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 485,726 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

