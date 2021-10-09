Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 98,879 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Federated Hermes worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federated Hermes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.