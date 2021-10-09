Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.25 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

