Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 122,887 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of NMI worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NMI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NMI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.