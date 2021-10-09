Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in TTEC by 14.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

