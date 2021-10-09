Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 7.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 7,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 966,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

