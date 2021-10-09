Barclays Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($16.40) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,363.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,454.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

