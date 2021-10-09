Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 195.16 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.63 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

