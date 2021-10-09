Barclays Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $82.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

