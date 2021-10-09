Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 12,775 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$61.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

